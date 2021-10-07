Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.13. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 87,644 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

