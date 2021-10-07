Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VMEOV remained flat at $$52.08 during midday trading on Thursday. 39,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,933. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

