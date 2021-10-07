Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TVAC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,230,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,898,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $588,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,980,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

