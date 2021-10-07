Yakira Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 392.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,734 shares during the period. IHS Markit makes up about 5.0% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of IHS Markit worth $30,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after acquiring an additional 190,020 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 14.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 621.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 254,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,697,000 after purchasing an additional 219,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,189. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.36. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $77.39 and a 12-month high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

