Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 151,000 Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAAC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,282,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 107,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

MAAC stock remained flat at $$9.35 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,252. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $10.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

