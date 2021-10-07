Yakira Capital Management Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,912 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare makes up 1.0% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Change Healthcare worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after buying an additional 9,975,953 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,984 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,256 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,037,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,669,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.

Shares of CHNG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,808. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.71, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

