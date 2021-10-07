Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 163,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBDR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 14,449.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 187,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,186,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBDR remained flat at $$10.12 during trading hours on Thursday. 327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,371. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

