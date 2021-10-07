Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.08 Million in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of SJR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.