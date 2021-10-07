Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 1.6% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,877,000 after purchasing an additional 95,609 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after buying an additional 142,168 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 75.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 131,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.00. 14,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,731. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.37 and its 200 day moving average is $235.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLTW. Wolfe Research started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.