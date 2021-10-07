Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 134,900 Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 134,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.23% of Venus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Venus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,538. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

