Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 151,718 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 151,718 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,000. Nuance Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DRH Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $1,947,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,393,000 after buying an additional 538,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 153,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 74,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 48,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

