Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 170,000 Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBAU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBAU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43. Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Profile

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

