Yakira Capital Management Inc. Sells 112,437 Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,437 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. 16,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,109. The company has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDOR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

