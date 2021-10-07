Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Bank of Commerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 8.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCH remained flat at $$15.17 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 431,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,111. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $254.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services.

