Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,111,700 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 1,304,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 444.7 days.
Shares of YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Yamada has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $5.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80.
Yamada Company Profile
