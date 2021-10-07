Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,111,700 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 1,304,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 444.7 days.

Shares of YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Yamada has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $5.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80.

Get Yamada alerts:

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.