Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.98% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 308.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 283.95. The firm has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. Yamana Gold has a one year low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33).

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

