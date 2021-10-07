Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.98% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 308.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 283.95. The firm has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. Yamana Gold has a one year low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33).
Yamana Gold Company Profile
