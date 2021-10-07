Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Short Interest Up 17.4% in September

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Yandex by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Yandex by 91.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.
YNDX stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 153.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.
About Yandex
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
