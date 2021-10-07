Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Short Interest Up 17.4% in September

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Yandex by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Yandex by 91.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

YNDX stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 153.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

