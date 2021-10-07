Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Shares Sold by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316,193 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Yatra Online worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YTRA traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 622,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

