Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) rose 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 111,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,761,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

YSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

