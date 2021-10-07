yAxis Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. yAxis has a market cap of $2.42 million and $1.54 million worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00004815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 41.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00063328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00132671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,964.67 or 0.99861462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.54 or 0.06577665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

