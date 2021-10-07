Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:YCA opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 297.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 275.23. The stock has a market cap of £503.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 393.47 ($5.14).

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

