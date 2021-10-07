Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:YCA opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 297.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 275.23. The stock has a market cap of £503.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 393.47 ($5.14).
About Yellow Cake
Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.