YIELD App Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $66.41 million and approximately $351,922.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00049846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00230198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00103468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00012061 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 126,476,239 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.