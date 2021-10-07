Yield Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $3,895.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.27 million and $3,895.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00049200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00225229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00103150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012250 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

