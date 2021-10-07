Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 1,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 598,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

DAO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Youdao currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Get Youdao alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.52.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $3,613,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Youdao by 4,556.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 47,073 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Youdao by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,673 shares during the period. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.