Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) Trading 3.9% Higher

Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.00. 217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

About Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU)

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.