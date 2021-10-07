Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post $61.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.20 million. Alphatec reported sales of $41.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $237.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $238.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $294.16 million, with estimates ranging from $289.27 million to $299.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312 over the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 594,482 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after buying an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after buying an additional 529,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after buying an additional 392,810 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,490,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ATEC stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

