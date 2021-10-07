Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post sales of $73.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.16 million to $74.70 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $70.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $298.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $300.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $300.56 million, with estimates ranging from $295.33 million to $305.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

BRKL opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

