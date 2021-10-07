Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CommScope by 46.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in CommScope by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. CommScope has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

