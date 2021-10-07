Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post $55.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $52.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $221.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $222.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $207.85 million, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $208.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $762.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 78.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

