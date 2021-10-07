Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.49. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFBC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 285,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

