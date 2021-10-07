Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Holley.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLLY. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Holley stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. 1,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,627. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60. Holley has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Holley as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

