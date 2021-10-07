Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report sales of $605.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $610.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $435.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 528,257 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,496,000 after acquiring an additional 167,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $77.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

