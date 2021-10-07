Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.00 Million

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report sales of $605.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $610.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $435.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 528,257 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,496,000 after acquiring an additional 167,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $77.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.