Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.27). Pegasystems reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.70 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.45. 141,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,219. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 790.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

