Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $870.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report $870.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $935.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $822.87 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $957.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $165.44 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Bbva USA bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

