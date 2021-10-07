Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.82. VSE reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSEC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of VSEC traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,451. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $617.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in VSE by 9.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 21.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 28.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VSE by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

