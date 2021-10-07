Zacks: Analysts Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report sales of $22.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.40 million and the lowest is $2.26 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 948.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $33.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $108.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $49.96 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $65.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $43.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $564.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

