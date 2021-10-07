Zacks: Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.57 Million

Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce $282.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $223.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $14,084,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,030,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRMT stock opened at $117.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.51. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $769.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

