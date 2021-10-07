Zacks: Analysts Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.60 Billion

Brokerages expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report sales of $11.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.81 billion and the lowest is $11.49 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $11.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $51.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.50 billion to $52.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $50.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.38 billion to $52.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $105.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

