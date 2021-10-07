Zacks: Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to post sales of $294.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.32 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $184.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn stock opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $99.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 2.95.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

