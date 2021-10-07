Zacks: Analysts Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.79. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 278,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,931. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $48.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

