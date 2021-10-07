Zacks: Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to announce sales of $525.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $496.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $543.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $346.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $354,306,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,755,000 after purchasing an additional 166,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.75 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

