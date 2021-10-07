Zacks: Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.13 Million

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to announce sales of $525.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $496.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $543.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $346.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $354,306,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,755,000 after purchasing an additional 166,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.75 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.