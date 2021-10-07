Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report $14.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $54.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $131.76 million, with estimates ranging from $93.80 million to $188.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.25% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $212.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

