Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.63. 352,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,196. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

