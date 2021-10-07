Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.63. 352,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,196. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.