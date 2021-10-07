Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to post sales of $40.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.40 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $32.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.45 million to $155.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $209.92 million, with estimates ranging from $203.88 million to $219.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

In related news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $1,067,594.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 77.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 25,135 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 57.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

GSHD stock opened at $160.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.94 and its 200-day moving average is $119.22. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

