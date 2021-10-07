Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Noodles & Company posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.16 million.

NDLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NDLS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,283. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $602.83 million, a PE ratio of -1,319.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

