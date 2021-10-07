Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report $2.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $9.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

