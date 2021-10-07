Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will post sales of $150.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.93 million. Viad posted sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year sales of $326.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.50 million to $331.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $898.80 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. The business had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Viad by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Viad by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. Viad has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.01.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

