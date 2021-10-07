Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 356,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,175. The firm has a market cap of $575.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

