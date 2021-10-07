Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.09 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report sales of $17.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.20 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $62.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.82 million to $63.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $81.66 million, with estimates ranging from $79.26 million to $83.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%.

SMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dawson James started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 236.7% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 202,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 57,054 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

