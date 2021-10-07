Zano (ZANO) Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $27.87 million and $286,129.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zano has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00004740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,235.31 or 1.00041395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00068690 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.36 or 0.00352977 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.99 or 0.00588394 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00233594 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004344 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,877,884 coins and its circulating supply is 10,848,384 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

